The number of people in the Interior Health region who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by only one in the past week.
As of Friday, a total of 181 people have tested positive for the disease, up from 180 on May 8.
Province-wide, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,407. That’s up 92 cases from May 8.
While 1,908 people have fully recovered, five additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 140 fatalities in B.C. due to the disease.
As of Thursday, only one person was being treated for COVID-19 in an Interior Health hospital.
Friday’s release from the province did not give regional breakdowns for hospitalizations, but 51 people are being treated for the disease in B.C. hospitals.