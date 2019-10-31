It may be the first annual Artisans’ Showcase Christmas market, but co-organizer Frances Callaghan said the event will still embrace past event organizer Laurel Burnham’s vision.
An estimated 165 vendors will pack the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre this weekend just in time for holiday shopping.
The annual market was formerly run by Laurel Burnham and was known as the Okanagan Makers Christmas craft fair. Burnham passed away in July after a lengthy battle with cancer.
“I just knew when she had let me know that she had to retire from the show, that I had to do it,” said Callaghan. “I had to let that legacy continue for this year. So we’re dedicating the show to her this year.
“She’s always been an inspiration to me.”
Callaghan and co-organizer Dawn Larden have set up a “tree of hope” for Burnham.
“We had a vendor make us 400 angels, and so by donation (people) can take an angel and take it home and put it on their tree in her memory,” explained Callaghan.
Next year, however, Callaghan said the show will encase hers and Larden’s personality and embrace their ideas for taking the market further in the upcoming years.
Callaghan isn’t new to planning markets, running a Kelowna’s farmer’s market and also running her own booth, “Two Ladies Souping it Up” for many years in Laurel’s Okanagan Makers fair.
“We had a connection, we did different things, but we also did things the same,” she said.
“I came up with the Artisans name because it’s supposed to represent all artisans of B.C.,” she further explained of the name change. “Painters, food makers – we’re all some sort of artisan.”
Callaghan added the Christmas market is hosted as a “showcase” because she and Larden plan on holding more events throughout the year.
It’s taken approximately 20 volunteers alongside Callaghan and Larden’s hard work to get the Christmas event up and running. Callaghan said local performer Yanti will be entertaining crowds and Santa Claus will be visiting both days for the entire day for photos.
And while there’s lots for the family, Callaghan said there will be one thing missing from this year’s show.
“It’s always been seeing (Burnham’s) happy face at the show,” said Callaghan. “And that’s what’s going to be missing this year, that smile. That positivity she has, that light she puts out for everybody. That’s what we’re going to miss this year and we’re hoping we can at least fill some of those boots for her.”
The market runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $4 with partial proceeds going to the Discovery House.
