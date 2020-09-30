An advocacy group dedicated to establishing a multi-use path that spans the entire Okanagan and into Washington State is hosting its annual general meeting next week.
The Trail of the Okanagans Society will meet using the Zoom videoconferencing service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.
“Following the formal part with reports and elections, we encourage an open discussion,” organizers said in a report to members.
As envisioned, the trail would stretch from Sicamous to Brewster, Wash, about a one-hour drive south of the Canada-U.S. border. The society is focused on the southernmost leg running from West Kelowna to Brewster.
“The route traces traditional trading routes of the Okanagan First Nations, skirts lake edges, wanders through forests and hillsides, borders vineyards, fruit orchards, witnesses unique landscapes and connects all our valley communities,” the society states on its website.