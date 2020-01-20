UPDATE: The media has been invited to attend this afternoon's announcement. An advisory was sent to our Kelowna office, Friday afternoon.
Education Minister Rob Fleming will be spending today (Monday, Jan. 20, 2020) in the South Okanagan.
Fleming is expected to visit Oliver in the morning and will arrive in Penticton for a 1:30 p.m. announcement at Ecole Entre-lacs. The announcement at the French-language school is expected to address the sale of the building from the Okanagan Skaha School District.
Additionally, the local NDP riding association has organized a pub night from 5-7 p.m. at Brexit Pub located at 67 Nanaimo Ave. W. in Penticton.
