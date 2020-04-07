Mounties have now released more information about a pursuit last week in Okanagan Falls.
The short chase early on March 31 began when an Oliver RCMP officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Penticton.
An attempt to stop the driver was unsuccessful. However, the same Oliver RCMP officer spotted the same vehicle parked in an Okanagan Falls alley not long after.
“Several plainclothes officers from Penticton arrived in the area, and positioned themselves strategically to prevent risk to the general public,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“At 9:00 a.m., a man was observed starting the vehicle and driving away. Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle and arrest the suspect without risk to the public.”
Penticton man Seamus Kirby, 28, has been charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. He was denied bail April 1 and is due in court next on April 8.
“While our community is in the midst of a public health crisis,” said Grandy, “our officers are out working tirelessly, continuing our mission of making our streets safe.”
Kirby has a long criminal record and has served time for gun crimes and violent offences.