There are now nine cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Interior Health Region.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Wednesday there are 45 new cases, bringing the total number in the province up to 231.
Thirteen people are hospitalized, with seven in the intensive care unit. There have been no new deaths reported.
"There have been many changes overnight ... here in British Columbia," Dr. Henry said during a press conference.
"We're dealing today with things that happened 10 days, 14 days ago."
Minister of Health Adrian Dix saying more "rigorous testing" has been put in place, with over 6,000 people in the province having been tested since last Friday.
Close to a million people have used the self-assessment tool available online at bccdc.ca.
The 811 number, he added, has been answering upwards of 4,000 calls a day.
A new helpline available at 1-888-COVID-19 has been relieving the 811 line, with upwards of 1,100 calls answered daily.
Dix called the COVID-19 a "shared battle."
"We're learning what to do, we're learning how to adapt," he said. "If that shared experience, that shared responsibility ... has to continue to drive us."
Earlier today, Public Safety Minister and Government House leader Mike Farnworth declared a provincial state of emergency, only one day after Dr. Henry announced a public health emergency.
The province now has the ability to enforce self-isolation, as well as food rationing and setting prices on supplies. However, with supply chains "in good shape," Farnworth said food rationing isn't expected anytime soon.
Interior Health and the province continue to not disclose treatment locations of the nine cases, however IH has addressed this concern online on a frequently asked questions page, which also provides other helpful information.
Visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/covid-19/
More to come ...