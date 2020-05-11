The alleged perpetrator of a domestic assault in Oliver has even more legal troubles on his hands now.
Mounties say they were called to a report of the assault on May 6, and while at the home began an investigation that resulted in officers applying for a search warrant.
“The search of the residence resulted in police seizing a loaded hand gun, brass knuckles, illicit drugs and a substantial amount of cash,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in an press release.
Police have recommended charges against the 21-year-old man at the centre of the assault complaint. His name has not been released pending his first court appearance.