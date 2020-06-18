Four local governments in the region are sharing in $14 million worth of grants being distributed to rural communities across B.C.
The money is coming from the Rural Dividend Program, which was suspended in 2019 to redirect funds to the struggling forest industry. Applications that were received for that cancelled intake were kept on file, and some have now been funded, the B.C. government announced Thursday.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every region of our province, and I'm glad our government is providing these one-time grants to lend extra help to people, communities and economies in rural B.C.,” Forest Minister Doug Donaldson said in a press release Thursday.
The grants include approximately $5 million for 39 trail and recreation projects, and almost $9 million for 114 projects that support rural community development.
Local awards include:
-- $37,000 for the Village of Keremeos for improvements to, and promotion of, the Similkameen River Trail as an accessible recreation attraction.
-- $113,000 for the Reginal District of Okanagan-Similkameen to construct a multi-use trail network along the VVE Rail Trail connecting Keremeos and Cawston.
-- $10,000 for the District of Summerland for a concept plan that will analyze waterfront areas from Peach Orchard Beach Park to Rotary Beach to determine a long-term vision.
-- $100,000 for the Town of Princeton to develop a tourism marketing campaign focused on its new hook: Bronze Statue Capital of Canada.