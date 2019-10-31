A former foster child who’s suing the B.C. government for its alleged role in setting him up for a life of crime is now facing the prospect of a three-year jail sentence.
Kael Svendsen, 22, has pleaded guilty to 12 charges, ranging from unlawful possession of a firearm and fraud to escape from lawful custody and numerous bail breaches. His sentencing hearing began this week in provincial court in Penticton and is set to resume Nov. 12.
The Crown has recommended a total sentence of three years’ jail, to be followed by 12 to 18 months’ probation. With enhanced credit for time served, Svendsen would have 17 months remaining on his sentence.
Defence counsel Michael Patterson has yet to make his submissions, but told the judge he’ll be asking for time served to be followed by a conditional sentence of house arrest.
Among the offences to which Svendsen pleaded guilty was a break-and-enter July 3, 2018, at a home on 89th Street in Osoyoos while one of the occupants was asleep.
Court heard Svendsen arrived at the home just before 4 p.m. and entered through a back door. Once inside, he grabbed a laptop computer and cell phone, then left.
The laptop had been in the home’s kitchen, “just feet away from where (the occupant) had been snoozing on the couch,” said Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys.
The home was equipped with surveillance cameras and police used the footage to identify Svendsen as the culprit.
Two days later, he was arrested for shoplifting at Buy-Low Foods in Osoyoos.
After struggling with store staff and police, Svendsen was driven to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment, where he promised officers he was done fighting, prompting them to loosen their grip on him as they entered the station. Svendsen took advantage and was able to break free.
“Unfortunately, he ran full speed into the rear of a parked vehicle,” said Vandersluys.
“He hit the vehicle so hard he dented the rear of the vehicle trunk, bounced off the vehicle and then attempted to flee again.”
Three months later while out on bail, Svendsen was caught shoplifting at the Safeway store in Penticton. He told police his name was James Rose and supplied identification that had been stolen from Rose previously, then was released on a promise to appear in court.
When he failed to show up for court, a warrant was issued for Rose. Police located subsequently arrested Rose, who protested and was eventually able to convince officers they had the wrong guy.
“This is an obstruction (charge) that is particularly aggravating. This is not the usual scenario where someone provides a false name at the side of the road,” said Vandersluys.
“The lie to police resulted in the wrong person being arrested and taking into custody, no doubt being very upsetting for that individual.”
Svendsen has been behind bars since his arrest in November 2018, shortly after police in Osoyoos issued a public appeal for help finding him. At the time, he was wanted on eight warrants related to 21 charges.
In August, Svendsen and Bre-Anne Buhler filed matching lawsuits in B.C. Supreme Court that named as defendants the Ministry of Children and Family Development and its director of child welfare.
Both claim they were placed into unsafe foster homes during their time as wards of the state, which led to them becoming addicted to drugs and alcohol, and resorting to crime to support themselves. The province has not yet replied.
