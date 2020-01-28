KELOWNA — A Kelowna woman was bilked out of $14,000 in a common telephone scam.
RCMP say the woman transferred the money to someone she thought was her grandchild.
The scammer called and pretended to be an adult grandson. The scammer, who sounded desperate and distressed, told the woman he was in legal trouble and urgently needed money. The con artist claimed to have been involved in a motor vehicle collision and said he desperately needed funds for the related damages.
“The victim, a Kelowna grandmother in her late 70s, sadly transferred $14,000 in Canadian funds to the con artist to two separate accounts, to support the costs he claimed were associated to his legal troubles,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré in a news release.
“In some cases, the scammer will play on the victims’ emotions and sense of loyalty, telling them they are the only person they trust enough to call for help,” Paré said.
Scammers often mine open or public social media pages, online websites or even family genealogy sites for the information they need to trick their victims.
In some cases, the victims will unknowingly provide the suspect with personal information over the phone, said Paré.
