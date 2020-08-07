FRIDAY, AUGUST 7, 2020
• Bob Ross, “Happy Little Accidents,” plus “En Game Air,” “Speed: The History of Speed Painting in Canada,” Penticton Art Gallery, opened daily, exhibit runs through Sept. 13, suggested donation of $5.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register with Seniors’ Wellness Centre: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone 250-487-7455
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents karaoke, 7:30 p.m., you must have your own mic cover, social distancing rules in place
• Landmark Cinemas presents classic movies for $5, plus some new favourites, for specific showtimes and advance tickets: landmarkcinemas.com, social-distancing guidelines apply, full popcorn and beverage service available. This week: “1917,” (14-A); “Abodminable,” (G); “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” (PG): “Groundhog Day,” (PG); “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” (PG); “Interstellar,” (PG); “Lord of the Rings, The Two Towers,” (14-A); “Jurassic Park: The Lost World,” (PG); “Mean Girls,” (PG); “Minions,” (G); “Pulp Fiction,” (18-A).
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
• Grand opening: “Willie Four Milli’s Rhythmic Doodle Art,” online exhibition by Will Hoffman, featuring digital works, vist: pentictonartscouncil.com
• “Riverdance” 25th anniversary show, on the big screen at Landmark Cinemas 7; shows on Saturday only, matinees and 7 p.m. performance.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. -
1 p.m., safe-social distancing, 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (expect line-ups)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Fresh B.C. Talent presents young local musicians performing outside Blenz Coffee in Downtown Penticton, 10 a.m. - noon. This week: Gracie Field and Aleena Proteau
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Real Canadian Super Store, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., respect social distancing
MONDAY, AUGUST 10
• Writing Out Loud, Writing from the Heart, presented for seniors by Okanagan College and the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society, hosted by Anita Bains, ages 55 and over, five consecutive Mondays, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. with online sessions, free, but pre-registration required, email: seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone 250-487-7455, extension 3
• Seniors Living with Loss, facilitated online sessions, every Monday at 10:30 a.m., for more information email sols.penticton@gmail.com or phone 250-488-1320
• Summerland Council meets online, 1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, fish-and-chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. by “Cindy”
