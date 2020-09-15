Despite a strong showing in August, a key indicator of construction activity in Summerland was at a four-year low through the first eight months of 2020.
Municipal staff issued a total of 118 building permits for work valued at $19.5 million through August 2020, way down from 156 permits worth $30.5 in the year-ago period.
It marked the lowest eight-month total since 2016, when the tally was $19.3 million.
For the month of August only, staff issued 14 permits valued at $3.5 million, compared to 23 permits worth $3.2 million in 2019.