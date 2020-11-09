Final numbers for the provincial election were released Sunday at the conclusion of mail-in ballot counting.
Little changed in Penticton with Liberal incumbent Dan Ashton, the presumptive winner, collecting 13,217 votes or about 48%.
NDPer Toni Boot finished second with 10,343 votes or 38%. This was a nine-point improvement from 2017 when Tarik Sayeed ran.
Green Party candidate Ted Shumaker finished with 3,152 votes (11%) and Libertarian Keith MacIntyre with 717 (3%), tops in B.C. of any Libertarian candidate.
Boundary Similkameen elected NDPer Roli Russell with 10,500 votes, almost 50%. Petra Veintimilla was second with 7,735 votes (37%). Conservative Darryl Seres finished with 2,354 votes (11%) and Arlyn Greig 474 (2%).
“It is a great honour to be re-elected to the B.C. Legislature on behalf of the citizens of Penticton," Ashton wrote on Facebook, Sunday night.
"I look forward to working with all levels of Government to advance the interests of our region. When we work together we can achieve great things. Part of how we make democracy work better is to respect the will of the voters who sent a clear message this election. My goal over the next four years will be to work for the people and not to refight an election."
The New Democrats will govern British Columbia with 57 of 87 seats in the legislature, a decisive majority confirmed as the final ballot count concluded Sunday.
The B.C. Liberals won 28 seats, one of which is pending a judicial recount because the race was so close, and the Greens held two.
On Sunday, NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu, a community activist and nurse, officially took the seat in Vernon-Monashee, a long-time Liberal stronghold. Liberal incumbent candidate Eric Foster was first elected there in 2009.
"I feel so blessed to be given this opportunity to represent people. I will make sure all voices are equally heard and congratulate the people of Vernon-Monashee for exercising their right to vote," she said in a tweet.