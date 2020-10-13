One of the most famous houses in Penticton is on the market for the first time.
The gated estate of the late David Kampe at 435 Green Ave. W. was listed this month for $4.5 million.
Situated on 3.6 acres at the corner Channel Parkway and Green Avenue West, the one-storey rancher has two bedrooms and three bathrooms spread over its 4,600 feet. It also boasts two garages – big enough for four and five cars, respectively – plus a 1,000-square-foot, one-bedroom guest cottage.
The property is described in the listing as “an extremely well-maintained estate built to live privately, luxuriously and entertain friends and family. Every nook and cranny (is) filled with warmth, natural light and vaulted ceilings.”
Kampe, who died in May 2019 at the age of 77, was famously private, so listing realtor Patti Dunbar declined an interview on that basis.
BC Assessment valued the property at $2.5 million as of July 2019, with the land itself accounting for $1.7 million. The home was built in 1990.
The property is zoned small-lot residential, which permits just a single detached dwelling, plus a carriage house and other accessory buildings.
Kampe acquired his fortune through Peters Bros. Construction, which he grew into a paving company with upwards of 200 employees who work all over B.C.
But he’s best known for the philanthropy in his later years, which saw him donate in the range of $8 million to Penticton Regional Hospital, where the new patient care tower bears his name.
Kampe was posthumously appointed to the Order of B.C.