City crews are doing a clean sweep Monday at Esplanade Park above Marina Way.
“Parks and bylaw staff have received numerous public complaints around activities and material in Esplanade Park, including entrenched (camp) sites, unsafe fires, old propane tanks, discarded garbage and sharps,” said bylaw supervisor Tina Siebert.
“Monday’s efforts will focus on clearing out material recently abandoned by individuals who now live in permanent housing.”
The release notes the work “builds on past efforts to survey and remove unwanted and unsafe material from Esplanade and other park areas,” and additional work is planned next year “to support wildfire-mitigation efforts.”
