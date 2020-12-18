Three online workshops are planned for January as the City of Penticton continues refining a new vision for the east side of Skaha Lake Park.
“To ensure the sessions allow for meaningful dialogue, we are limiting participation and encourage interested citizens to register early for the online workshops,” city engagement officer JoAnne Kleb said in a press release.
The online workshops will involve a combination of Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee members, representatives of recreation and community groups as well as members of the general public.
Participants need to have an internet connection, a working camera and microphone. Citizens are invited to email getconnected@penticton.ca to register for one of three dates: Jan. 7, 6-7:30 p.m.; Jan. 8, 12-1:30 p.m.; Jan. 9, 10-11:30 a.m.
Anyone not able to participate in the workshops will have the opportunity to watch the presentation at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca beginning Jan. 4. Feedback will be collected through to Jan. 13. Printed copies of all workshop materials and feedback forms will also be available at engagement kiosks at city hall and the library.
Information gathered will be shared with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to develop a draft plan. The draft plan will be reviewed with the community before it is sent to council for a decision, likely this spring.
Recognizing the need for updates and improvements on that side of the park, council voted unanimously in September to put three concepts, which vary the balance between motorized and non-motorized boats, out for public consultation.
The estimated costs of the three projects range from $2.1 to $2.8 million.
The first concept would see little change in the way the area is used today, with a new, bigger boathouse for non-motorized users like dragon boaters built on the existing footprint, and renewal of the marina and its equipment. It comes with a $2.8-million price tag.
The second concept would see the marina building repurposed for commercial use and a reduction in the number of dock slips that would allow day-use only, plus a new boathouse. That’s estimated to cost $2.4 million.
Finally, for $2.1 million, the area could be totally reconfigured to give even more emphasis to non-motorized boating. That concept would see the existing docks repurposed to accommodate non-motorized boaters, who would then see their existing boathouse removed to make way for more green space. The boat launch would stay, but there would be no docking, storage or other marina services. And the riparian area near the existing marina building would be expanded.
The process of developing a vision for the east side of the park differs greatly from one used by the last city council in 2016 to ink a 29-year lease with Trio Marine Group to build a waterslides development over the splash pad, plus upgrade and operate the marina.
That lease was signed without gaining public assent, leading to protests and rallies, along with a $200,000 payout to Trio tear up the deal.