Two more people in the Interior Health region have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 179 (as of May 6, 2020 at 6 p.m.).
On a day when the province announced plans to lift some aspects of public health orders relating to the coronavirus pandemic, 23 new cases of the disease were reported across B.C.
And three more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, for a total of 124 deaths due to the disease. Two of those deaths were people who had lived in the region served by Interior Health.
There is an active outbreak of COVID-19 at 17 long-term care facilities, but outbreaks have now been declared over at 17 other such facilities. None of the active outbreaks are at care homes are in the Okanagan.
Seventy-four people are being treated for COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals, down from 78 on Tuesday, and well below the peak number of 149 in early April.
Two-thirds of the people who tested positive for the disease are now considered to have fully recovered.