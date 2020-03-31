A West Kelowna agricultural business has experienced the province’s “first large community outbreak” of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
Fourteen of 75 workers employed at Bylands Nurseries have tested positive for the disease. Test results on some of the other workers have not been completed yet.
“The business itself is being quarantined,” Henry said Tuesday. “Everyone is being cared for very well and the investigation by Interior Health is ongoing.”
All workers with symptoms of the disease, such as sore throat, cough, fever and difficulty breathing, are doing well right now, health officials say. None have been hospitalized.
Bylands Nurseries employs 75 people, including 63 foreign farm workers and 12 Kelowna-area residents. All employees are self-isolating, whether or not they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, Interior Health says.
The foreign farm workers live in employee housing provided by Bylands Nurseries. Quarantined workers are housed in several homes and trailers.
If the sick workers don’t require hospitalization or other specialized health care, the quarantine can be served at the employee housing.
Henry said the owners of the nursery were co-operating fully with health authorities.
The Bylands garden centre has been closed to the public for in-store shopping since March 20, but online and pickup orders have been possible since then. The garden centre is not affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, Interior Health says.
Interior Health officials say they are “confident the risk of exposure to the general public is low.”
“None of the workers were in roles that interact with customers, and members of this group had very minimal contact in the community,” an Interior Health news release said.
But Henry said there was “a lot of mixing” between the farm workers, which explains why so many of them contracted COVID-19.
“This was a community outbreak that was caught relatively early, we hope, but we will see in the next two weeks,” Henry said, referring to the incomplete test results and the time it can take for an infected person to show symptoms of COVID-19.
It’s believed the foreign farm workers are from Mexico. The COVID-19 outbreak at Bylands may be linked to a group of workers who arrived in Canada on March 12.
That was before the federal government recommended voluntary 14-day quarantine for anyone entering Canada from another country. The voluntary quarantine suggestion took effect March 14.
The voluntary quarantine order was upgraded March 25 to a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in Canada from another country.
Under orders of the medical health officer, Bylands has undertaken several measures including enhanced cleaning of all nursery, housing, sanitary and other facilities accessed by employees as well as denying access to the site for all visitors.
Henry said the high quality of accommodation Bylands offers its foreign farm workers was not duplicated everywhere in the Okanagan where such seasonal help is brought in, and she was concerned about the potential for further outbreaks in the Valley’s agricultural community.