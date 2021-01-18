Mounties are seeking the public’s help identifying suspects after at least 10 bus shelters throughout Penticton were vandalized overnight Sunday and early Monday.
Glass partitions were smashed at each shelter.
Witnesses or anyone with surveillance video is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
The damaged bus stops are located at:
• Atkinson Street/North Warren Avenue
• Government Street/South Carmi Road
• Government Street/IGA
• 2905 South Main Street
• 809 Main Street (near library)
• 1147 Main Street (across from RCMP detachment)
• 1413 Atkinson Street
• 3502 Skaha Lake Road (near Yorkton)
• 3235 Skaha Lake Road (across from Best Western)
• 110 Skaha Place