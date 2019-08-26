Three comedians are raising money for local charities in a comedy tour that will take them through the Okanagan next month.
The Human Condition Tour with Frank Russo, Shawn Gramiak and Scott Porteous will stop in Penticton on Sept. 10, Vernon on Sept 11 and Kelowna on Sept. 13.
Porteous is the prime organizer of the tour. He describes his humour as self-depracting and sprinkled with one liners. Gramiak is a bit of storyteller and Russo takes the mundane and stretches to absurd proportions.
In the Okanagan, the tour will support the Food Action Society and South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite.
The Vernon show will be at The Green Pub, the Penticton show at Bar One and the Kelowna show at Dakoda’s. For additional information, contact the venues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.