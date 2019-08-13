A rural Summerland property is now coming under scrutiny from the local governments.
Council on Monday directed staff to investigate and report back on the “status, scope and legality of ongoing development” at 9918 Canyon View Rd.
In particular, staff will ensure the property owners are complying with the Agricultural Land Commission rules, check building footprints, count the number of residences and assess the welfare of any animals on the property.
The motion to pursue the matter came from Coun. Erin Carlson in response to public complaints.
