Politicians on the board of the largest local government in the Okanagan have learned they’re facing a potentially costly order to reintroduce in-person public attendance at their meetings.
Since March, the 19 directors of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen have been meeting by videoconference, with just a few people spread out around the physical board table at 101 Martin St.
CAO Bill Newell told a board committee at a July 16 session the B.C. government has signalled it will eventually rescind a temporary ministerial order that allows local governments to close meetings to the public, and require local governments to let the public back in while still respecting social distancing requirements.
“With a board of 19 members and the staff hangers-on that come with you, and then opening to the public, we need a fairy large facility,” Newell said.
“We know that without a vaccine, these requirements for social distancing are going to continue for some time, and not only is the public expecting access to board meetings, I think the board members are expecting access to board meetings.”
RDOS staff has begun looking for alternate venues that are at least 1,600 square feet, plus offer wired internet, parking and a food preparation area, and are available for twice-monthly meetings through the end of the 2020.
Three such venues in Penticton presented to the committee ranged in price from $800 per meeting for the School District 67 IMC Building to $1,466 for the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Those totals included lunch costs of $450 and $435, respectively.
Some directors suggested they could pack their own lunches to save money, and others suggested better value could be found outside Penticton.
“In OK Falls we have the seniors’ centre ready to go with physical distancing capacity for up to the limit of 50. It has a kitchen and parking facilities. We have the school in OK Falls and the club room. This is an amenity we already take advantage of,” said Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls) Director Ron Obirek.
“And I think Kaleden, likewise, has a hall and gymnasium with physical distancing. It might be real nice to have some of the electoral area regional governance meetings in the actual electoral area where the people live.”
The committee ultimately referred the matter back to staff to come up with more options.
“We did have discussion back in April about not spending money… and to cut costs where we can. Now this will increase costs and it may be necessary that we do so in the near future, but right now we can still function this way while we do some more exploration,” said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich.
“But I think we need to get prepared that the government may make a change to that ministerial order and we may be required to open the doors.”
The RDOS board is by far the largest local government body in the Okanagan, compared to 13 directors for the regional district in Central Okanagan and 14 in North Okanagan. The RDOS does, however, cover the largest area at 10,000 square kilometres. NORD is second at 7,500.