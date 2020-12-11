The Kelowna-area accounts for more than three-quarters of the 404 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Okanagan in late November and early December.
But virus cases are beginning to climb in Penticton and Vernon as well, newly released data from B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows.
Transmission rates in the Central Okanagan are now in the same category as hard-hit areas of the Lower Mainland, though the absolute number of virus cases in the Kelowna area remains well below levels seen in Surrey.
Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 5, a total of 314 people in the Central Okanagan tested positive for COVID-19. There were 50 new cases in the Penticton area, 21 in the Vernon area, eight in Summerland, and nine around Oliver and Osoyoos.
By comparison, there were almost 1,600 new cases in the Surrey area, and 352 around Abbotsford.
Between January and the end of November, a total of 1,077 people in the Central Okanagan tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the 34,123 British Columbians who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 between the onset of the pandemic and Nov. 30, 1,816 have required hospitalization. As of Thursday, 587 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, the death toll was 28 — the highest number in a 24-hour period.
Interior Health announced 99 new cases on Friday, meaning 2,601 people have tested positive since mid-March. Of those, 758 are active cases.
Also Friday, IH said 20 people have been hospitalized and four are in ICU.
The total number of deaths in IH remains at six.
Also: Arrested for no mask/A5