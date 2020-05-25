An injured biker who had to be airlifted Saturday from the Three Blind Mice trail system was the second such victim in a week for Penticton Search and Rescue.
Both incidents required the use of a helicopter rescue team, according to a press release from PENSAR, which noted the group had also been dispatched to find two overdue motorist in the backcountry last week, too.
“As the weather warms up and COVID-19 restrictions start to ease, amount of activity into the backcountry has started to increase,” the release added.
“PENSAR cannot stress enough to those who venture into the backroads to be prepared. Plan your route and don’t exceed the expectations of your vehicle or your own personal experience and inform others where you are going.”