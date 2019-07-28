Residents in the rural area around Oliver will have to adjust to a new garbage collection schedule effective this week.
“The garbage truck routes are being changed due to safety. There have been several close calls along Highway 97 south of Oliver this summer,” the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said in a press release.
“Impatient drivers have dangerously passed the garbage truck. As well, drivers in the far lane have almost hit the oncoming garbage truck when passing.
The garbage truck will now start the section of Highway 97 south of Oliver, from Road 1 to Road 20, at 7 a.m., meaning some properties in Area C will get earlier service while others will see later pickup
