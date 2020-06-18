Public consultation is resuming on the downtown Penticton portion of the proposed lake-to-lake cycling route.
There are two options under consideration: a two-way cycle track that would replace parking on the west side of Martin Street or protected bicycle lanes that would replace parking on both sides of Winnipeg Street.
Downtown businesses and residents are encouraged to comment on the proposal during an online open house set for July 2, 4-6 p.m., or an in-person open house July 9 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. The in-person event will be divided into three one-hour time slots and require advanced registration to avoid overcrowding.
Once a preferred downtown route has been determined, consultation will begin on the rest of the route.
“We’re pushing ahead to complete this work in hopes of being ready for grants that are expected this fall,” city engagement strategist JoAnne Kleb said in a press release Thursday.
“Bike lanes are inherently difficult discussions. Through this additional step in the engagement process downtown, we want to ensure that council has a good understanding of all perspectives in order to make their decision.”
For more information or to register for an open house, email getconnected@penticton.ca or visit www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.