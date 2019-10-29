Dr. Gerald Stewart may be retired, but he’s still handy with the flu shot and sage advice at the Kelowna retirement home where he lives.
In fact, he helped administer the vaccine to 200 fellow seniors at the start of this flu season.
Stewart also is a medical pioneer.
In 1969, he was one of only a dozen doctors to pass the first-ever exam in family medicine and earn the College of Family Physicians of Canada certification.
It’s now the 50th anniversary of that first exam.
Five of the surviving nine who earned the inaugural certification, including Stewart, will attend the college’s family medicine forum Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 in Vancouver to be honoured.
“I was already in practice for 10 years at that point,” said Stewart, 88, of his decision to write the exam in 1969.
“But, I believed in what the College of Family Physicians of Canada was doing. General and family practice needed to be recognized as a specialized area of training. So, I studied and wrote the exam.”
Via Regina, Vancouver and Calgary, Stewart and his wife, Ellen, came to Kelowna in 1959 so he could work at the Knox Clinic.
“Canada was a global trailblazer with the launch of the exam and certification in 1969,” said college president Paul Sawchuk.
“These were groundbreaking initiatives that established the high standards required in family medicine as the only discipline responsible for the whole person.”
Kelowna was a small town in 1959, and Stewart did it all, from delivering babies and caring for people of all ages to surgery and palliative care.
When the clinic needed an anesthetist, Stewart trained to become one.
He did the same when the clinic required a pediatric anesthetist.
“I love a challenge and you have to keep learning,” he said. “Medicine moves so quickly, you have to be sure to keep up.”
As more surgeries were done at Kelowna General Hospital instead of the clinic, Stewart became more involved at the hospital, treating patients, assisting in surgeries and doing rounds.
Stewart and his wife put down deep roots in Kelowna, raising seven children.
The family also took time to travel, to St. Lucia for Stewart to volunteer and to New Zealand for him to cover for a fellow doctor.
Stewart retired in 2018 but is still handy in medicine. He helped give flu shots to the 200 residents at his retirement home and is available to dole out medical advice.
Stewart was born in Regina, which is where he attended Campion College.
After graduation from Campion, he played professional football with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
He combined school and football when he enrolled in the medical program at UBC Vancouver in 1952 and was the quarterback for the UBC Thunderbirds.
While doing his internship in Calgary, he met his landlord’s daughter, Ellen, who would become his wife.
