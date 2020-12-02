Any preconceived notions Tatiana Goedhart had about working in the trades were wrenched from her mind last week during a special two-day boot camp for female students at Pen-Hi.
“It made me realize that the trades are great if you aren’t exactly sure what you want to do or don’t have a lot of funds for school, it’s a great step to take,” the 16-year-old Goedhart, who’s in Grade 11, said in an email.
“It also highlighted how many niches are in the trades, that you can find a job that works for you.”
She was among 13 students who heard from guest speakers and learned the basics of plumbing, welding, carpentry and electrical work during the Women in Trades Bootcamp, organized by School District 67’s careers department.
“We have female students join the SD 67 apprenticeship program, however, females are still under-represented in most shop classes as well as in apprenticeships,” SD 67 career program co-ordinator Trevor Knowlton said in an email.
“Overall even though women are under-represented in many trades careers, there is some great work happening in B.C. and across Canada looking to encourage more young women to consider the trades as a possible career path and we are proud to be part of that.
“There are great opportunities for all SD67 students to be part of the apprenticeship programs so we want all of those who like working with their hands and have an interest in the skilled trades to consider it as a career option.”
The boot camp, which was only offered to Pen-Hi student as a result of public health restrictions, was led by shop teachers Brian Allanson and Kevin Bond.
All four guest speakers were female graduates of Pen-Hi who have carved out careers for themselves in the trades: Kim Larson, owner of All Elements construction company; Holly Bidlake, owner of The Shed Design custom furniture business; Kali-Rose Palfrey, a 2019 grad and electrical apprentice; and Tealya Wilcox, a 2020 grad and heavy-duty mechanic apprentice.
“We told the students at the end of the boot camp that we hope this helps spark some new conversations in their homes. We encouraged them to consider taking the shop classes that are available to them in the high school and even meet with myself to learn more about the great apprenticeship programs that are available to SD67 students as they transition from high school,” said Knowlton.
“After the success of this boot camp and positive feedback from the participants, the SD67 careers department will definitely be looking to make this an annual event and expand on it to include as many females as possible throughout SD67 high schools when COVID regulations allow.”