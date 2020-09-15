Summerland council is backing a staff decision to require the owner of a proposed 12-lot subdivision on Okanagan Lake to come up with almost $300,000 for improvements to the water system in that area.
The proposed 6 1/2-acre subdivision, spread over a handful of lots on Landry Crescent, is at the end of a 1,100-metre watermain. A local bylaw requires developers to add a loop of pipe to any dead ends over 200 metres in order to keep water moving.
“This ‘flushing’ effect means that there will never be stagnant water and eliminates the ability for bacteria to form in the pipe and ensures that the District of Summerland will always meet provincial requirements,” engineering technologist Bobby Williamson wrote in his report to council.
“Looping watermains also minimizes risks should there be breaks or interruptions to service. The ability to isolate sections of watermain when there are breaks (is) beneficial to prevent potential contaminants and sediment from entering the system as well as reducing the amount of properties that would be out of water until the repair is made.”
The loop at Landry Crescent comes has an estimated cost of $309,000, and the property owner would be responsible for $283,000 of it.
The owner, called The Lakes at Summerland Join Venture Ltd., told the district it intends to sell the subdivided lots to a developer, so without actual construction plans in place, there’s no way of knowing what the water requirements will be. The joint venture instead offered to place a covenant on each of the 12 titles that bind the future owners to paying for the upgrade if required.
Council voted unanimously to reject the offer.