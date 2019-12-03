The board of the Penticton Public Library has been replenished.
City council approved a slew of appointments behind closed doors that were made public in the agenda package for Tuesday’s meeting.
Connie Redknap, Ernie Ingles and Wesley Nickel were reappointed to two-year terms, while Lyndsay de Jonge was appointed to a new two-year term and Jeanette LeBlanc was appointed to a one-year term.
Jake Kimberley was reappointed as council liaison to the library board.
