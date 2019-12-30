VANCOUVER – Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., which operates three casinos in the Okanagan, is expected to name a new chief executive following a proposed deal that will create a publicly traded company valued at nearly $1.5 billion.
Current Gateway chief executive Tony Santo will retire and be replaced as CEO and president by Marc Falcone, who has held a variety of executive positions at U.S. gaming and hospitality companies for more than a decade.
Falcone is currently director of Leisure Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company listed on Nasdaq that will be acquired by Gateway's parent GTWY Holdings Ltd., which plans to have a New York Stock Exchange listing.
The current majority owner of GTWY is Catalyst Capital Group Inc., a private Toronto-based firm. Catalyst partner and managing director Gabriel de Alba will remain executive chairman of Gateway.
Gateway currently operates 25 gaming and entertainment destinations in British Columbia and Ontario, including Cascades Casino in Penticton, Playtime Casino in Kelowna and Lake City Casino in Vernon.
