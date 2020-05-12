An outbreak of COVID-19 among foreign farm workers at a West Kelowna business did not spread into the wider community, health officials say.
The outbreak, at Bylands Nurseries, has now been declared over, as it has been 28 days since the last farm worker tested positive for the disease.
The 23 workers who had COVID-19 were isolated and there was no public transmission of the virus, Dr. Silvina Mema, an Interior Health medical health officer, said Monday.
“We are very confident that there wasn’t any community spread as a consequence of this outbreak,” Mema said during a press conference.
Some of the 63 migrant workers employed by Bylands were allowed to continue with their regular duties in the past month, Mema said.
“We treated this outbreak as (a) closed group. We treated it as if all of them were exposed and potentially could become sick in the following weeks.
“We allowed them, for those that did not have any symptoms, to continue to work on the field and we had a very long list of requirements that needed to be met in order to ensure that (their duties) could be carried out safely.
“They were not allowed to work with anybody who was not within this cohort, so anybody who was not within this group of 63 workers. They still needed to practice the physical distancing, we staggered their breaks so they didn’t overlap, we had a very stringent protocol for cleaning and disinfection of common areas.
“As soon as any of them became symptomatic they were removed and placed in a single hotel room or apartment where they were not in contact or sharing any common areas, including the washroom or kitchen, with anybody else.
“We felt it was important for the workers and their mental health, we knew that this was going to be a long ride in terms of how long the outbreak was going to last, and we felt it was important for them to be able to go out and do their daily work as long as these conditions were met.”
The situation among Bylands workers came to light in March when two of the foreign farm hands went to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment.
But Mema would not say whether those two workers, or any others associated with Bylands, required hospitalization, citing patient confidentiality.
The Bylands workers arrived during several different periods, some as far back as January, and health officials haven’t been able to identify who was the source of the infection, Mema said.
Workers were in close contact with one another, and also shared accommodation, and it can take weeks for symptoms to present themselves, she said.
About 4,000 foreign farm workers came to the Okanagan last year to fill a variety of agricultural jobs. Since April, all those arriving must be quarantined for 14 days to ensure they do not have COVID-19.