There’s a lot of interest in the “best corner in Penticton,” but there’s no word yet just what will replace the former Starbucks.
Starbucks’s lease at 202 Main St. expires Mar. 11, but already the coffee giant has closed the doors for good.
“Now what they’re doing is … they’re taking all their fixtures,” said leasing agent Peter Byrnes. “Anything that would be … branding for Starbucks. Essentially what they do is leave a blank canvas for the next tenant.”
At $4,000 a month, Byrnes said there’s a “lot of interest.”
“I believe it’s the best corner in town, without a doubt,” he said, adding while a tenant hasn’t been chosen yet, the community may see something “restaurant-oriented” in the future.
“There isn’t a better people-watching corner in Penticton,” he said. And he would know: Byrnes used to own the building and the former Hog’s Breath Coffee Company in it.
“I really believe in the location,” he said.
At approximately 1,600 square feet inside, Byrnes said the grassy area out front can be leased from the city to add additional space.
Byrnes said he doesn’t believe the homeless population in the area was a reason for Starbucks to leave; purely speculating, he said, he thinks Starbucks is moving in the direction of drive-thrus at the majority of its locations.
“The most recent operations they’ve opened are all drive-thrus,” he said. “Locations come and go with large companies like that. Not knowing, I would say that might be part of the reason.
I never, ever had an issue there, and in talking to the Starbucks staff, they certainly said that was not the issue.”