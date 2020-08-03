What’s in a community hub? Tell the district
Public consultation will begin later this month to help figure out what should go into a new Summerland community recreation and health centre.
Outreach conducted by a consulting firm will begin with stakeholder questionnaires and workshop in late August, followed by a public survey and workshop in September.
Results will be compiled in a facility needs assessment report, which will go to council early next year.
“The district needs to hear early in the process what the community identifies as service gaps in Summerland,” Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release.
“Council is pleased that – even in this time of pandemic – we are pressing on and getting the input that is critical for success.”
The centre is a joint venture between the District of Summerland, Okanagan Skaha School District, Interior Health and the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice.
As envisioned, the facility would replace the failing gym at Summerland Secondary School, replace the failing Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, plus satisfy health professionals’ need for space in the community.
So far, the only money potentially committed to the project is $10.5 million the Okanagan Skaha School District has set aside to replace the SSS gym.