New technology being tested in the hills above Penticton this week could give aerial firefighters the ability to work at night when populated areas are under threat.
The BC Wildfire Service is taking notes as pilots of a pair of helicopters equipped with night-vision goggles use them for assistance as they dump water in the dark on a test patch in the Carmi area east of the city.
“This is a valuable opportunity for the BC Wildfire Service to further experiment with night-vision technology to drop water by helicopter, and will help its wildfire management experts develop new strategies and tactics to fight wildfires in B.C.,” the agency said in a press release.
“Night-vision technology will continue to be tested in 2020 to assist with fire detection, reconnaissance, mapping, and gathering information about conditions in wildland-urban interface areas.”
Testing began last night and is scheduled to wrap up tonight.
“Multiple heli-tanker drops will be completed in a controlled environment at an established training site, with no fires burning,” the release continued.
“Ground observers stationed outside of the drop zone will evaluate each drop for accuracy and effectiveness. Any challenges identified on the first day of the trial will allow the test team to make adjustments and modify its approach on the second day.”
Night-vision goggles work by amplifying available ambient light, making it easier for the wearer to see features that would not otherwise be visible.
The technology was tested in 2019 on three trial flights over the Richter Mountain fire west of Osoyoos and the Eagle Bluff fire north of Oliver. The air crew used the goggles to help map the fire areas and identify hot spots.
It marked the first time the technology had been put to such use in Canada, according to the BC Wildfire Service.