Seven people in Kelowna died of an illicit drug overdose last month, new figures show.
The year-to-date tally of such deaths in Kelowna now stands at 45, the B.C. Coroners Service said Wednesday. There were 33 illicit drug overdose deaths in Kelowna through all of 2019.
The city accounts for just under half of all the 102 illicit drug deaths recorded so far this year in the Okanagan. In 2017, 155 people in the Valley died of an illicit drug overdose.
The Okanagan accounts for about half the 216 people who’ve died across the Interior Health region from an illicit drug overdose this year. The record year was 2017, when there were 246 such deaths.
Across B.C., almost 1,400 people have died of illicit drug overdoses this year, the coroners service says. That’s close to the yearly record of 1,549 such fatalities, with two months left to account for in 2020.
“We are continuing to see record-breaking numbers of people dying in B.C. due to an unsafe drug supply in our province, and it’s taking a toll on families and communities in this dual health emergency,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release.
“Challenges during COVID-19, such as access to harm-reduction services and the toxic drug supply, including the extreme concentrations of illicit fentanyl, are resulting in continuing significant and tragic loss of life across the province,” Lapointe said.
Illicit drug overdose deaths last month in B.C were 162, more than double the number in October 2019.