A three-minute short that pokes fun at millennials was the winner of this year’s Reel Peach Festival film contest.
“I think this year we had the best crop of submissions, making it difficult for the judges to choose the top films,” organizer Andrew Jakubeit said in a press release.
“For our fifth year we tried something different by opening submissions to any genre; however, bonus points would be given to anything to do with a peach or Okanagan experiences or Okanagan libations. The films that featured peaches or Okanagan experiences garnered the best responses, so moving forward it will be the theme.”
Seven films were entered in the contest, with the judges’ top pick and the fan favourite being shown on the big screen at Okanagan Lake Park during the Peach Festival.
“The Millenial,” produced by the Kelowna-based Fermentation Project took home the $1,500 first prize. In the style of a nature documentary, it showcased the Penticton area by tagging along with a millennial as he searched for wifi and craft beer.
The fan favourite was “Box of Peaches,” which was produced by Angela Case of Vernon and showcased Davidson Orchards.
Honorable mentions went to “Son of a Peach,” produced by Alex Simmons of Penticton, “The Invasion,” produced by Ronan Reinart and Kate Twa from Naramata, and “Over the Central Okanagan,” produced by Shawn Talbot from Kelowna.
All of the submissions can be viewed online at www.reelpeachfest.com.
