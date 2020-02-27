UPDATE: RCMP have confirmed Victor Genero, 46, who was reported missing Feb. 27, has been located and is safe.
---
ORIGINAL:
Penticton RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing local.
Victor Genero, 46, was last seen on Feb. 24 in Penticton. He has not been seen or heard from since.
His family has been unable to contact him, but police say he may be camping in his blue 2007 Ford Ranger, with a B.C. license plate LM7571.
Genero is described as a five foot five Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or their local police station.