One of the few hangouts for Summerland’s youth is reopening its doors.
With a host of health precautions in place, the Harold Simson Memorial Youth Centre is once again taking bookings for groups or casual rentals.
Among the safety measures is a requirement that rooms only be filled to 50% of capacity and no sports equipment, except for nets and mats, will be loaned out. The usual summer camps have also been cancelled.
The centre is used by community groups like the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club and Scouts.