VICTORIA — A high volume of online applications for the B.C. COVID-19 recovery benefit has slowed the process. Some users reported Friday getting an error on the site when making their application for the benefit of up to $1,000.
A Finance Ministry spokeswoman says there were about 2,500 applications in the first few minutes of the site opening on Friday, but the page hasn't crashed and those applying are being urged to be patient.
Finance Minister Selina Robinson has asked the public to be respectful to staff at a Service BC call centre as they help people apply for the benefit, which was promised by the NDP during the election campaign.
Families, including single parents, with an annual income under $125,000 last year can expect to receive $1,000 while those earning up to $175,000 qualify for a reduced amount.
The Canadian Press