Now your family can take home a part of the Penticton Community Centre – but only for a week.
The city’s recreation department announced Wednesday it is putting together family play kits for people to borrow.
The kits will have different themes such as sport and adventure, and will contain resources for games, physical literacy tools, printable worksheets, crafts and equipment.
Each kit will be lent out to a family for one week at no charge and can be booked online through our recreation booking system. Pickup will be curbside with all items cleaned and sanitized before being offered to another family.
Families that are interested in using a Family P.L.A.Y. Kit can register for one starting April 30 and can check out more recreation options, including a weekly recreation blog, by visiting www.penticton.ca/covid19rec.