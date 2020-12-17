Paramedics driving into Penticton from the Similkameen are steering clear of the intersection of Highways 3A and 97 because it’s too dangerous, according to the head of the BC Ambulance Service station in Keremeos.
“A lot of times we barely make it across the intersection, so we’ve had to create our own little ways to mitigate issues – and it’s a problem,” said Tim Roberts, who was speaking Thursday in his role as director for Area G (rural Keremeos/Hedley) of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Roberts said his Penticton-bound paramedics use a different intersection about 200 metres to the south that’s intended for Oliver-bound drivers going the other direction because it gives them a better view of oncoming traffic, which affords them time to make a gentler left-hand turn when they have patients on board.
Subrina Monteith, the RDOS director for Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex) in which the intersection is actually located, told a Transportation Ministry official who appeared at Thursday’s meeting she hears almost daily from constituents wondering what happened to plans for safety improvements there.
“How do we get that looked at again? Is there a process to get it on as a project?” asked Monteith.
Not really, replied Erik Lachmuth, the Transportation Ministry’s new district manager.
He said the first step would be to review any past work done on the intersection, and then try to get it into a queue with other improvement projects that are prioritized based on public safety.
“So really, I guess, starting from scratch with that,” said Lachmuth.
Erin Trainer, a Summerland councillor who also represents the community on the RDOS board, told Lachmuth the new median and roadside barriers that were installed this fall on Highway 97 between Penticton and Trout Creek are a great start – “it feels much safer, especially when you’re driving it at night” – and encouraged him to extend the work all the way north to Peachland.
Lachmuth said he made sure the design and engineering work was completed for the entire stretch, so the project now just requires funding.
“It has all been prepped from a ministry standpoint to continue with that work,” he added.
Doug Holmes, another Summerland councillor and RDOS director, pressed Lachmuth to conduct a cyclist survey to figure out how many riders use the highway between his community and Penticton, and use the data to determine if more safety improvements are required.
“I really believe it’s just a matter of time before we’re dealing with a fatality,” said Holmes.
Lachmuth suggested such a survey is possible, but it would have to be conducted in-person by ministry staff watching the highway.
To the south, Ron Obirek, the director for Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls), skewered Lachmuth for the ministry seemingly ignoring his constituents’ concerns year after year.
Among the most pressing issues, continued Obirek, is 7th Avenue in Okanagan Falls along the Skaha Lake waterfront.
“We have potholes there that have been outlined… for months and no repair,” said Obirek. “Community members say to me with great upset: ‘Why?”
Lachmuth reiterated major road projects are funded based on priority.
“I can only assume if nothing’s being done there that it didn’t make that list,” said Lachmuth.