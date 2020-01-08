Mounties say a pair of their specialized teams combined efforts in Penticton earlier this month to catch a man in a vehicle that had been stolen in Osoyoos.
Members of the Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit and Targeted Enforcement Unit spotted the stolen vehicle parked on Lakeside Road around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Officers watched as a man allegedly got in and drove a short distance, before moving in for an arrest.
A foot chase ensued, and the suspect allegedly punched and kicked at officers before he was arrested.
“Both of these teams effectively demonstrated the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment’s commitment to crime reduction and prevention,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
Daniel Patrick Quinn, 35, is now charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property under $5,000, driving while disqualified and breaching probation.
He was denied bail at a hearing Jan. 3, and is due back in court Jan. 15.
