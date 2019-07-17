Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man believed to have gone missing while kayaking Saturday night on Okanagan Lake.
Colin Palmer, 41, was reported missing by his family. The last contact they had with him was Saturday night when he said he was near Sunoka Beach in his kayak and the water was choppy.
Members of the Penticton Fire Department searched the water by boat Monday, while the RCMP dispatched a plane to look from the sky.
Palmer is described as Caucasian, six feet tall, 160 pounds, with dyed green hair. His kayak is blue with a white hull.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.
