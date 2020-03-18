B.C. is now under a state of emergency just one day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency.
Public Safety Minister and Government House leader Mike Farnworth said Wednesday the government is taking an "all hands on deck" approach to the "rapidly evolving situation" of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
"We all have a role in protecting public safety in our community," he said, adding the last time a provincial state of emergency was declared was in 2017 and 2018 in response to wildfires.
The state of emergency is set for two weeks, but can be renewed by cabinet order.
Farnworth said the province is prepared to maintain a state of emergency for "as long as it takes."
"We are going to be there for the long haul," he said.
Farnworth said the response from the province during 2017 and 2018 was "nothing short of extraordinary."
"We are now asking all people in this province for their support again," he said.
He added people need to "use common sense," when it comes to hoarding supplies, but overall, supply chains are in "good shape."
"The declaration that has been put in place today will give additional powers, if necessary, to back up the work that is taking place ... to deal with this issue," he said.
Those powers include rationing food and setting prices, however with supplies in good shape, Farnworth said those powers aren't necessary at the moment.
But when it comes to price gauging, he said, "there is no place for anybody, either individuals or retailers, taking advantage of what is an unprecedented health situation in this province, in this country and globally."
"It is important that we recognize that we are all in this together."
More to come ...