The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

10:20 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Assist other agency.

12:11 p.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Alarm.

1:45 p.m. KVR Trail, Kaleden. Assist other agency.

1:58 p.m. Bathville Road, Summerland. Minor fire.

2:14 p.m. Kingfisher Drive, Osoyoos. Marine rescue.

3:15 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Alarm.

4:45 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.

6:53 p.m. Bridge Street, Princeton. Alarm.

7:42 p.m. Green Mountain Road, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.

7:54 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.

8:30 p.m. Ridgedale Avenue, Penticton. Line down.