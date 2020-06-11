The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
10:20 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Assist other agency.
12:11 p.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Alarm.
1:45 p.m. KVR Trail, Kaleden. Assist other agency.
1:58 p.m. Bathville Road, Summerland. Minor fire.
2:14 p.m. Kingfisher Drive, Osoyoos. Marine rescue.
3:15 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Alarm.
4:45 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
6:53 p.m. Bridge Street, Princeton. Alarm.
7:42 p.m. Green Mountain Road, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:54 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
8:30 p.m. Ridgedale Avenue, Penticton. Line down.