Drug overdoses have killed at least 47 people in Penticton since the start of 2018, according to fresh data released this week by the BC Coroners Service.
That put the city 13th on the list of B.C. communities with the highest per-capita, two-year average rate of illicit drug deaths. The numbers only include data through the end of October 2020.
Worse off are Keremeos and Princeton, which have each seen seven such deaths over the past two years, putting them fourth and ninth, respectively, on the list. Hope, Vancouver and Prince George were at the top.
Data for 2020 only isn’t available for the local communities outside Kelowna, but as a whole, 102 illicit drug deaths have been recorded so far this year in the Okanagan, approaching the record of 155 set in 2017. Approximately half this year’s fatalities – 45 in total – were recorded in Kelowna.
The Okanagan accounts for about half the 216 people who've died across the Interior Health region of illicit drug overdose this year. The record year was 2017, when there were 246 such deaths.
Across B.C., almost 1,400 people have died of illicit drug overdoses this year, the coroners service says. That's close to the yearly record of 1,549 such fatalities, with two months left to account for in 2020, and equals approximately five such deaths per day.
"We are continuing to see record-breaking numbers of people dying in B.C. due to an unsafe drug supply in our province, and it's taking a toll on families and communities in this dual health emergency," chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a press release.
"Challenges during COVID-19, such as access to harm-reduction services and the toxic drug supply, including the extreme concentrations of illicit fentanyl, are resulting in continuing significant and tragic loss of life across the province.”
B.C.’s provincial health officer called for greater understanding of drug users.
“This latest report shows the tragic impact this crisis is having on British Columbians, and this is a problem for all of us,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said in the release.
”Now more than ever, we must remove the stigma of drug use and remove the shame people feel, which keeps them from seeking help or telling friends and family.”