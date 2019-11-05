An outdoor natural classroom space at Clearwater Park adjacent to Ecole Peter Greer Elementary has received a thumbs up from the students and teachers at the school.
The Clearwater Park and trail project has been a collaboration of the District of Lake Country, Walk Around Lake Country (WALC), Rotary Club of Lake Country and Ecole Peter Greer Elementary.
It included the addition of an outdoor classroom, a trail connection from the Clearwater/Copper Hill neighbourhood to the Okanagan Rail Trail, as well as cleanup of barbwire fencing and debris from Clearwater Park.
In addition, the elementary school students built bat and bee nesting houses and planted native species of shrubs for restoration.
“To build on the outdoor classroom design provided by the district for the park space, the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund (Wild Schools) helped with some of the knowledge-building in the space around local plants and animals,” said Clint Maltais, teacher, Ecole Peter Greer Elementary.
“We also received funding from the TD Friends of the Environment to purchase plants and materials for the bat houses and pollinator hotels that the students built with the help of the Okanagan College Women in Trades Team.
“Kel-Lake Greenhouses gave us a discount on the native plant species we purchased with the TD Funds and Ace Hardware gave us a discount on the building materials; plus McFarlane Contracting donated the hydroseed for the area around the outdoor learning space.”
Walk Around Lake Country volunteers have been working behind the scenes for the past 20 years on trails and outdoor projects in Lake Country.
“When we were checking on the remaining work to do at the park mid-October, there were teachers and students using the space already and everyone was very excited to be out there,” said Elisabeth Dahnert, WALC volunteer.
“One young boy showed us a painted rock placed alongside the trail, telling us to ‘Read it!’ The inscription was: ‘You’re amazing!’”
“The Rotary Club of Lake Country is proud of our relationship with WALC and the District of Lake Country,” said Ken Guido, president, Rotary Club of Lake Country.
“This Clearwater Park project is a perfect example of what can be achieved by a combination of Rotary’s hands-on labour contribution and fund raising along with WALC’s ability to coordinate and partner with the DLC to build valuable infrastructure in our community.”
“The Clearwater Park and trail project is a very successful initiative to mark WALC’s 20th year of giving back to the community we cherish,” said Dev Fraser, WALC president.
“WALC has taken a lead role in development of the trail network for Spion Kop and the Okanagan Centre beach trail. Hikers of all ages and abilities appreciate the trail marking symbols and maps.”
