Teachers, administrators, students and volunteers at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton have worked diligently for several weeks to put together a truly unique and memorable graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.
With the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling most major events, including many high school graduation ceremonies, Maggie staff and students decided they weren’t going to let that happen to them.
The school on Thursday began a two-day ceremony that will see all 95 graduating students handed their diplomas with a small group of family members invited into the beautifully-decorated mezzanine.
As the process got underway Thursday, groups of 10 students at a time were brought on stage and handed their diploma by principal Roger Wiebe. A list of their accomplishments was read out by a group of teachers and parent volunteers, then they posed for a photo holding their diploma with vice-principal Travis Bond.
After the final member of each group of 10 students exited stage left, they were allowed to continue the traditional celebration of throwing their graduation caps into the air.
All of it is being recorded by a professional videographer, who will edit everything into a single ceremony that will premiere next week on a giant video screen in the school parking lot.
Graduating student Amrit Dhaliwal, 18, was joined in Thursday’s graduation celebration by her twin brother Armaan.
While she and her fellow students would have preferred a regular graduation ceremony, they realized many weeks ago that would not be possible due to social-distancing restrictions.
Amrit Dhaliwal said she was thrilled to graduate in a totally unique event that took so much hard work to put together by so many people.
“Every grad class expects this huge celebration with all your family and friends, but honestly this was better than anything I could have imagined or pictured in my mind,” she said.
“This was intimate and small, but it came off so great and was exactly what I thought a graduation celebration should feel like.”
With classes cancelled since the middle of March, Dhaliwal said she and her fellow graduates were deeply concerned about graduation ceremony plans, but they all received a group email the second week in May detailing plans by school administration to put together something unique and special.
The amount of work involved by administration, teachers, support staff, students, parents and volunteer members of the dry grad committee over the past few weeks has been impressive and everyone involved should be very proud, said Dhaliwal, the reigning Miss Penticton.
‘We’re so lucky here at this school,” she said. “It may not be the huge graduation ceremony we might have wanted a few months ago, but it has still been great and it is so much better than not having anything at all.”
Bond, who has been vice-principal at Princess Margaret for almost four years, said it was determined soon after COVID-19 was deemed a pandemic that teachers and administrators at the school wanted to move ahead with organizing a grad ceremony no matter how difficult.
“We all agreed it’s just too important to honour and value the work students have been doing over the past 13 years,” said Bond.
Holding the drive-in theatre event at the school was also important as it will allow the graduating students to say one final goodbye to the high school that shaped the lives of so many young people over the past few years, he said.
The full video of the entire graduation ceremony will be downloaded onto the school’s website following next week’s event.
The school usually holds a separate awards banquet to honour students who captured academic and athletic awards, but those awards were announced and rolled into the graduation ceremonies.