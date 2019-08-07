A wildfire burning north of Oliver has ballooned to 900 hectares as of Wednesday morning.
The near-tripling of the Eagle Bluff from a day earlier was attributed to more accurate mapping and “some growth overnight as a result of the topography of the area,” the B.C. Wildfire Service said on its website.
An incident management team is overseeing 80 personnel on the ground, plus eight helicopters and air tankers in the sky. A structure protection unit has also been deployed as a precaution.
An evacuation alert remains in place for 42 land parcels in the area that comprise 206 properties, many of them campsites at Gallagher Lake.
Affected properties are on Highway 97, McIntyre Creek Road, Brauns Road, Sundial Road, Gallagher Lake Road, Enterprise Way, James Way and Manuels Canyon Road.
The fire is burning approximately halfway between Oliver and Okanagan Falls on the east side of Highway 97.
The cause is still under investigation. FortisBC, which has high-voltage transmission lines and a substation in the fire zone, has said its equipment is not responsible for the fire.
